Chandrayaan 3: Kriti Sanon expresses immense pride as an Indian; says 'It is a historic moment...'

Kriti Sanon expressed her thoughts about the Chandrayaan-3 mission in a recent interview. The actress mentioned how it is a ‘historic moment’ for the country. Read on to know more.

Written by Jayati Bhasin Updated on Aug 23, 2023   |  06:46 PM IST  |  2.8K
Chandrayaan 3: Kriti Sanon expresses immense pride as an Indian; says 'It is a historic moment...'
Picture Courtesy: Tejas Nerurkar/Instagram

Key Highlight

  • Kriti Sanon expresses her thoughts on the ongoing Chandrayaan-3 mission
  • She says that it is a ‘historic moment’ for every Indian
  • The actress will be seen next in Ganapath: Part 1

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen playing the role of Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipursh, shared her thoughts on the ongoing Chandrayaan-3 mission. In a recent interview, the Shehzada actress expressed her joy regarding the third Indian lunar exploration mission. She mentioned how it is a ‘historic moment’ for the country.

Kriti Sanon opens up about Chandrayaan-3 

In a recent conversation with India Today, when Kriti Sanon was asked how she feels about the Chandrayaan-3 mission, she said, “Well, it is a historic moment for us, for every Indian. I feel so, so proud that Chandrayaan-3 will be landing today. I cannot wait to go back home and watch the whole landing. We will be all set and waiting for Chandrayaan-3 to land on the moon."

About Chandrayaan-3 mission 

For context, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its third lunar exploration mission under the Chandrayaan programme of ISRO. Interestingly, it consists of a lander Vikram, which is named after scientist Vikram Sarabhai, and a rover named Pragyan. 

Moreover, the Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 at 2:35 pm IST and it is expected to land on the surface of the moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm IST. Well, if the mission succeeds then it will be India’s first soft landing near a lunar pole. 

Advertisement

What are Bollywood’s thoughts on Chandrayaan-3?

There’s no doubt that Bollywood is keeping an eye on the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3. 

Earlier, R Madhavan took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch." Here, the 3 Idiots actor also congratulated Nambi Narayan, a former scientist on whom the film Rocketry was made. 

On the other hand, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his joy over Chandrayaan-3 and recited a beautiful poem on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. He said, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na , toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi . Kal humara Chandryaan 3 apne mama ke ghar, yaani ki apne Chanda mama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kisse kahaniyon ka chand apne premika ke chehre ka chand apne , Vrat aur tyoharon ke chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. Ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr uss khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai , ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ke liye thaani hai , iss dil ne humesha uski maani hai.”

Work-wise, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. The actress recently kick-started filming for her debut movie as a producer titled Do Patti. She even shared an update with fans about the same.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3: Madhavan to Rishab Shetty, South celebs express pride and celebrate ISRO's landing

Advertisement
About The Author
Jayati Bhasin
Jayati Bhasin

Jayati Bhasin has been a Bollywood enthusiast all her life. With four years of experience in writing and a Master's ... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!