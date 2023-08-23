Chandrayaan 3: Kriti Sanon expresses immense pride as an Indian; says 'It is a historic moment...'

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen playing the role of Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipursh, shared her thoughts on the ongoing Chandrayaan-3 mission. In a recent interview, the Shehzada actress expressed her joy regarding the third Indian lunar exploration mission. She mentioned how it is a ‘historic moment’ for the country.

Kriti Sanon opens up about Chandrayaan-3

In a recent conversation with India Today, when Kriti Sanon was asked how she feels about the Chandrayaan-3 mission, she said, “Well, it is a historic moment for us, for every Indian. I feel so, so proud that Chandrayaan-3 will be landing today. I cannot wait to go back home and watch the whole landing. We will be all set and waiting for Chandrayaan-3 to land on the moon."

About Chandrayaan-3 mission

For context, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its third lunar exploration mission under the Chandrayaan programme of ISRO. Interestingly, it consists of a lander Vikram, which is named after scientist Vikram Sarabhai, and a rover named Pragyan.

Moreover, the Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 at 2:35 pm IST and it is expected to land on the surface of the moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm IST. Well, if the mission succeeds then it will be India’s first soft landing near a lunar pole.

What are Bollywood’s thoughts on Chandrayaan-3?

There’s no doubt that Bollywood is keeping an eye on the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3.

Earlier, R Madhavan took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch." Here, the 3 Idiots actor also congratulated Nambi Narayan, a former scientist on whom the film Rocketry was made.

On the other hand, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his joy over Chandrayaan-3 and recited a beautiful poem on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. He said, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na , toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi . Kal humara Chandryaan 3 apne mama ke ghar, yaani ki apne Chanda mama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kisse kahaniyon ka chand apne premika ke chehre ka chand apne , Vrat aur tyoharon ke chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. Ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr uss khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai , ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ke liye thaani hai , iss dil ne humesha uski maani hai.”

Work-wise, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. The actress recently kick-started filming for her debut movie as a producer titled Do Patti. She even shared an update with fans about the same.

