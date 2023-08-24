Chandrayaan 3 landing: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and kids cheer out loud; congratulate team ISRO

Yesterday, on August 23, India created history as it became the first country to successfully make a soft landing at the south pole of the Moon. Every citizen was stuck to their television screens as they prayed and watched with bated breath the Moon landing mission of India live at 6:04 pm. As the Vikram lander touched down on the surface of the Moon and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team burst into applause, the heart of every Indian was filled with immense pride and emotions. Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and more congratulated the scientists and lauded their hard work after the failure of the lunar mission in 2019. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also watched the moment live with their kids and shared their celebratory video.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and kids watch Chandrayaan 3 landing live

Genelia D’Souza took to her Instagram stories soon after the landing was completed and shared a video in which she could be seen celebrating the achievement with her husband Riteish and their children, Riaan and Rahyl. In the clip, the family of four was sitting on the sofa in their living room and watching their tv screen intensely as the mission was broadcasted live. Genelia and her little boys started their countdown as the lander approached the moon, while Riteish had his hands joined in anticipation. The entire family bursted into loud cheers and applause as the touchdown was completed. Sharing the video, Genelia wrote in the caption, “What an extraordinary moment to experience in your lifetime. INDIA is on the MOON. Congratulations @isro.in & team #Chandrayaan3.” Have a look at their priceless reaction:

Bollywood celebrities react to Chandrayaan 3 landing

Salman Khan took to his Twitter wrote, "Congratulations to all the scientists at @isro as #Chandrayaan 3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

In his reaction, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Alia Bhatt reshared ISRO's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "and the rest is history…”

