Chandrayaan 3: Salman Khan chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he congratulates ISRO scientists on mission's success

Today is a glorious day as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a great milestone as Chandrayaan 3 left imprints of 1.4 billion hearts on the Moon's South Pole on August 23, 2023. With this, India became the first nation to land on the South Pole of the Moon. This moment of eternal glory will be forever engraved in India's Space Odyssey. ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 started its mission on July 14, 2023, with prayers and good wishes. Though it is almost similar to Chandrayaan-2, it does not have an orbiter. After the mission's success, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and shared their moment of pride. Now joins Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan as he congratulated ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan 3's successful journey.

Salman Khan chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he congratulates ISRO scientists on mission's success

A while ago, Salman Khan took to his Twitter and shared a picture of a rover hoisting the National Flag as India's Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the surface of the Moon on August 23. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Congratulations to all the scientists at @isro as #Chandrayaan 3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

Have a look:

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan also wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Alia Bhatt reshared the ISRO's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "and the rest is history ..." and added the National Flag, a white emoji, and a moon emoji.

Advertisement

Other celebrities such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, and many others expressed their pride feeling on their social media accounts.

On the other hand, IANS reported that Chandrayaan 3's mission cost less than Adipurush and Hollywood blockbusters Barbie, and Oppenheimer. The mission cost the nation a total of Rs. 615 crore.

Meanwhile, people watched the live actions of Chandrayaan 3 landing on the Moon's surface on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, DD National TV, JioCinema, and other platforms.

ALSO READ: Did you know India's Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Details inside