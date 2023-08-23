Chandrayaan-3: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates scientists in Yes Boss style; pens 'Aaj India aur ISRO chhaa...'

Shah Rukh Khan is easily one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. He never backs down from using his stardom to help people and communities for great causes. The superstar also gives frequent shoutouts to sports teams, small business, and other kind of projects. Recently, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully did a soft landing on the Moon. This move is historic as India has now become the first country in the world to send its spacecraft to the Moon's south pole. SRK being SRK, quickly took to social media to congratulate the team.

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-3

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of a rover hoisting India's flag on the moon. He also praised the entire ISRO team with a reference to a song from his film Yes Boss. "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3- 3 is the third lunar exploration mission by India under the Chandrayaan program. In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission was unsuccessful after the rover crashed on the moon due to a software glitch. However, the team bounced back and sent its Vikram and Pragyan landers for a third time. This time around, it successfully made a soft landing on the moon. Several Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Kareena Kapoor congratulated the ISRO team for this achievement.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK is gearing up for the release of his action thriller film Jawan. The movie is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan will be released theatrically on September 7. After that, King Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki.

