Chandrayaan 3 successfully lands on Moon: Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, others congratulate ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a milestone as India became the first nation to land on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. Chandrayaan3 leaves imprints of 1.4 billion hearts on Moon's South Pole, a moment of eternal glory that will be etched forever in India's Space Odyssey. ISRO created history by launching Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, 2023. This event filled the entire country with pride. People from different locations witnessed this great achievement of our country. Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's planned third mission to explore the Moon. Although it is almost similar to Chandrayaan-2, it does not have an orbiter. This mission made India the fourth country in the world to successfully land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

Now, Bollywood celebrities from Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and more congratulated ISRO. Let's have a quick look:

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the moment of pride as India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the surface of the Moon on August 23.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!"

Hrithik Roshan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best." He also congratulated ISRO on the historical achievement.

Sunny Deol and Sidharth Malhotra also shared their excitement as they felt proud of India's milestone as Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the surface of the Moon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Such a proud moment. Historic." And, also congratulated ISRO and every Indian. Have a look: