Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan reflects on film industry insiders trying to be outsiders: ‘Jo hain bhi wo bhi try karte hai ki…’

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, Chandu Champion, produced by Kabir Khan, is scheduled for release tomorrow, June 14. The film narrates the biopic of Indian Olympian Murlikant Petkar. Addressing the notion of being an outsider in the industry, the actor remarked that even families with connections in the film industry want to be outsiders.

Kartik Aaryan on everyone trying to be ‘outsider’ in industry

During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kartik Aaryan was questioned about his perspective on having children and offering them the advantages of 'nepotism'. He responded, “Abhi toh sabko outsider banna hai. Jo hain bhi wo try karte hai ki outsider hi ho. (Everybody wants to be an outsider now. Those who are from film families also try they become outsiders).”

He further added that people who have always been involved in the industry have had more opportunities to showcase their talent. He illustrated this point by suggesting that if he were from a film industry family, he would have received similar exposure, enabling directors to portray his acting abilities differently. He emphasized that this disparity often makes a significant difference and acknowledged that an even playing field has historically been non-existent, although it may have evolved in recent times, attributing no fault to anyone.

About Chandu Champion

In Kabir Khan's upcoming sports biopic, Chandu Champion, Kartik takes on the lead role, portraying the Paralympic Indian Olympian Murlikant Petkar. Alongside Kartik, the film features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani, and others in significant roles. Co-produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala under Kabir Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment respectively, Chandu Champion is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan on professional front

On the work front, Kartik is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as well, scheduled for release during Diwali 2024. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, this horror-comedy is currently in production.

