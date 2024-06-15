Chandu Champion: Ananya Panday and dad Chunky are 'absolutely thrilled' to meet Murlikant Petkar; PIC

Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion hit theaters just yesterday (June 14). The film is garnering attention, particularly for Kartik's remarkable physical transformation. Based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Muralikant Petkar, the movie has been making waves. Recently, actress Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday had the opportunity to meet Muralikant Petkar and posed for a photo with him.

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday meet 'real Chandu Champion'

Chunky Panday took to Instagram on June 15 to share his excitement about meeting the 'real Chandu Champion,' describing the experience as 'absolutely thrilling.' He also posted a picture featuring himself, Ananya, and Muralikant Petkar. In the photo, Ananya Panday is standing next to Muralikant Petkar, wearing a grey gown and holding a small shoulder bag. Chunky is seated beside them, sporting a blue shirt adorned with tiger patterns. The trio is seen smiling happily for the picture.

Chunky shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption, “Was Absolutely Thrilled to meet the Real Chandu Champion Shri Murlikant Petkar. Please watch the Movie to understand my excitement.”

As soon as he posted the picture, numerous fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons, while others described it as 'fabulous'.

More about Chandu Champion

Under the direction of Kabir Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the uplifting story of an ambitious athlete. Kartik Aaryan takes on the role of Chandu in this cinematic piece, inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and more.

