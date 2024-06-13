Chandu Champion: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about biographical sports drama

Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands to bring the story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar to the big screen this Friday. Chandu Champion is a sports drama with a lot of entertainment factors and twists that will only keep you on the edge of your seat. Read on to know everything about this film:-

Cast of Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the shoes of Petkar for Chandu Champion alongside an ensemble cast including Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Vijay Raaz, Palak Lalwani, Bhagyashri Borse, Adonis Kapsalis and Hemangi Kavi among others.

Plot of Chandu Champion

The upcoming movie will chronicle the life of Murlikant Petkar who initially transitioned from a boxer and soldier to a swimmer. One can expect to witness the phase when Petkar was in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani. This 1965 war led to the deaths of 2862 Indian soldiers and Murlikant injured.

He was struck by nine bullets, which sadly caused a lasting physical disability for Petkar. Regrettably, one of those bullets remains lodged in his spine. Kartik's film serves as a homage to his remarkable life and aims to inspire others that there is always a ray of hope when you follow your heart and work towards the greater good of the nation.

Watch the trailer here:-

Release date and updates of Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is arriving in the theaters on June 14 and the advance booking is already open. Interestingly, for the opening day makers have announced the ticket prices for just Rs 150 so that the country can celebrate the movie on its first Friday.

Runtime and certification of Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion was awarded UA by the Central Board of Film Certification on 31 May 2024 and its duration is 143.00 min: sec which is 2 hours, 23 minutes and 00 seconds.

Chandu Champion songs

The makers have so far released a few songs from the movie including a dance number Satyanaas featuring Kartik going mad-down with his moves. The other two songs are more for the motivation playlist titled Tu Hai Champion and Sarphira.

Have you booked the tickets for Chandu Champion yet? If not, go and do it now. Screening in theaters near you from June 14 onwards.

