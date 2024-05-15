Chandu Champion FIRST POSTER: Kartik Aaryan runs in a langot flaunting his chiseled and perfectly toned physique

Kartik Aaryan as promised released the first poster of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion and we bet it is going to leave you all super excited for the film.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 15, 2024  |  11:19 AM IST |  656
Picture credit : Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Chandu Champion FIRST POSTER: Kartik Aaryan flaunts his toned abs as he runs in langot

Kartik Aaryan fans were waiting with bated breaths for the poster reveal of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. The actor had dropped a funny video recently and quipped that the poster reveal of the film is delayed as she tore the poster.

But as promised, the makers shared the first look of the film and we bet it will make you jump from your bed in the same speed with which he can be seen running in the poster.


Credits: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Advertisement

