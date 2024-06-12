Chandu Champion FIRST screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan watch film with 'real champion' Murlikant Petkar; latter gets teary-eyed; Watch

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to enthrall audiences and fans with his upcoming film titled "Chandu Champion." The actor has been actively promoting his movie. The Kabir Khan-directed film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Just days before its release, the actor attended the inaugural screening of the movie with none other than Murlikant Petkar himself.

Reel-life Chandu meets Real-life Chandu Champion

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan dropped an emotional video with the Chandu Champion himself. The actor can be seen attending the first screening with director Kabir Khan and real-life champion Murlikant Petkar. He penned an emotional note, "First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself, An evening filled with honor, joy and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION The Man who refused to surrender MR MURLIKANT PETKAR."

Have a look at the video here:

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a biographical drama featuring Kartik in the role of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film is said to depict one of Petkar's severe injuries sustained during his service in the Indian army and his subsequent triumph over it. Alongside Kartik, the movie also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan is depicted as a character who has endured a two-year coma following a gunshot injury sustained in military combat. It delves into his background, uncovering his dreams of achieving greatness and gaining acclaim, which ultimately earns him the moniker Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Apart from Chandu Champion, the actor has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Aaryan is in talks with acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya to portray Prem in his next.

