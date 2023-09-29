Chandu Champion: Here's how Kartik Aaryan wrapped up action schedule of Kabir Khan's movie in Kashmir; WATCH

Following the triumphant release of Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan seamlessly transitioned into his next cinematic venture. Kartik has been engaged in the relentless shooting of Kabir Khan's highly-anticipated film, Chandu Champion. The first schedule unfolded in the city of London, and it was after this phase that the creators unveiled the initial glimpse of Kartik in this enthralling biographical sports drama. Adding another layer of excitement, Kartik recently concluded an action-packed schedule in the picturesque locales of Kashmir.

Kartik Aaryan wraps up Chandu Champion schedule with an ice bath in Kashmir

On Friday, September 29, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his Instagram followers to a captivating video. In the midst of the breathtaking Kashmiri landscape, he showcased an unconventional wrap-up celebration for the action-packed schedule of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. The video captured Kartik indulging in an invigorating ice bath in a river, marking a unique and memorable addition to his bucket list. With a touch of adventure, Kartik captioned the post, “Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First-time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir #BucketList #RecoveryMode #ChanduChampion.” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s ice bath video from Kashmir

Kartik Aaryan's post on Instagram stirred an immediate response from fans who flooded the comments section with admiration for his unique experience. One fan expressed, “Favorite man always work hard,” while another noted, “Man he is raising the bar!” A comment playfully remarked, “raising the temperature in Kashmir.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty joined in, commenting, “The best way to heal.”

In a previous Instagram post, Kartik shared a humorous video of himself getting a haircut under a tree. Beside him, a chart displayed affordable rates for haircuts, with amusing categories like "Millu Barber: Haircut - 5 rupees, ped ke neechein - 7 rupees, and Kartik Aaryan hairstyle - 3 rupees."

Kartik Aaryan's first look from the film portrayed him draped in an India blazer, radiating a profound sense of national pride. Sporting a distinctive appearance with a buzz-cut hairstyle and a resolute expression, Kartik shared this glimpse with his fans. The caption echoed his sentiments, stating, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero.. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.”

