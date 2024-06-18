Chandu Champion: Kapil Dev reviews Kartik Aaryan starrer and calls it 'beyond being just a sports film'; actor expresses gratitude

Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan has been receiving praise from fans as well as critics. Based on the life of India’s first Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, the film aptly showcases his struggle and dedication.

After several celebrities praised Kartik's performance and the whole crew, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev took to his social media account to say that Chandu Champion is a must-watch.

'While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more,' says Kapil Dev

Taking to his Instagram account on June 18, Kapil Dev shared a poster of Chandu Champion, a picture with Kartik Aaryan and the director Kabir Khan.

Sharing the pictures, he reviewed the film and penned, "Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more."

Praising the director and Kartik, the Indian former cricketer further added, "Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film. What an incredible performance by @kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining."

Lastly, he congratulated the whole cast and crew for making the film and called all of them 'champions.'

Reposting his post, Aaryan expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Coming from the Champion of Grit and Resilience, this means the world to us sir!!! Thank you Sir #ChanduChampion"

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion marks Kartik Aaryan’s first-ever collaboration with the ace director Kabir Khan. The biographical drama film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar who represents India at the Olympic Games.

Through this film, one can experience the struggles of his journey in the Indian Army as a boxer and later, in India, as a Paralympian swimmer.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars actors like Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and many others. The film was released on June 14 and currently running in theaters.

