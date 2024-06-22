Chandu Champion: Karan Johar is impressed with Kartik Aaryan's latest film; calls it his ‘best performance’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for several decades. After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal praised Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, KJo has reviewed the recently released movie.

Karan Johar recently watched Chandu Champion

On June 21, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his feedback about Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion. The filmmaker shared a poster of the film and penned a heartwarming note for Kartik and director Kabir Khan.

Calling Chandu Champion, "solid, sincere and supreme", Karan Johar wrote, "Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit."

Chandu Champion is Kartik Aaryan's career-best performance, says KJo

KJo, who seems impressed with Kartik Aaryan's performance, added, "Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal..."

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director called Chandu Champion a "must watch" film.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's alleged rift

In 2021, Karan Johar cast Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2, the sequel to the 2008 film. However, KJo's production banner, Dharma Productions, announced its recasting, citing "professional circumstances" in its statement back then.

The news fueled speculations about Kartik walking out of the project owing to creative differences with the filmmaker.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his alleged rift with Karan Johar. Calling the incident quite old, Kartik said that often there is a miscommunication and things are blown out of proportion.

Advertisement

Kartik added that he was "silent" when the news broke, and he still chose to remain like that. The Chandu Champion actor further said that he focuses on his work and stays calm during such controversies.

"I don’t get involved a lot in them and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved," he shared.

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion was released in theatres on June 14, 2024. The biographical sports drama is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar's life. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan breaks silence over alleged rift with Karan Johar over Dostana 2: 'I don't have to prove anything to anyone'