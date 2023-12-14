Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan celebrates schedule wrap with dhol, says ‘Picture abhi baaki hai’-WATCH
Kartik Aaryan has concluded the shooting schedule of Chandu Champion in Wai. He shared a video which showed the crew dancing to the beats of dhol. The actor was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Actor Kartik Aaryan stepped into the world of showbiz back in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Puchnama. The actor has been seen flaunting his acting skills in several movies following his debut project. Notably, Aaryan is currently engrossed in the shoot of his upcoming venture, Chandu Champion.
It was only recently that Kartik Aaryan shared an update about the film’s shoot with his fans, stating that the crew had completed its schedule in Wai. Have a look at the glimpses provided by the actor inside.
Kartik Aaryan completes Wai shoot schedule of Chandu Champion
Aaryan’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of his upcoming venture, Chandu Champion. The Dhamaka star recently shared with his fans that the cast and crew of the movie concluded its shooting schedule in Wai. He also shared some videos wherein the movie’s team can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and playing with colors.
Dropping the visuals, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “How we celebrate our Wai schedule wrap. Schedule khatam hua hai bas…Picture abhi baaki hai #ChanduChampion.” Have a look right here.
More about Chandu Champion
The film has been helmed by filmmaker Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is based on the life experiences of the first Paralympic gold medalist from India, freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar.
Notably, ahead of its Wai schedule, the team of Chandu Champion had also wrapped its London schedule back in August, and later, they headed to Kashmir in September for the schedule that followed. The movie is set for release in 2024.
Work front of Kartik Aaryan
Following his debut, the actor was featured in several movies, some of the most remarkable ones being Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, among others. Recently, the actor was seen paired opposite Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Apart from Chandu Champion, reports suggest that Kartik Aaryan has also bagged Aashiqui 3.
