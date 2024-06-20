Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan consoles little fan who got teary-eyed upon meeting him; ‘Roti kaiko hai

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has been running strong at the box office since its release on June 14. However, the actor hasn’t stopped promoting his movie that narrates the life and struggles of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

On June 19, he was at a movie theater, interacting with some school kids who watched the inspiring biographical sports drama film. Among them was Kartik’s die-hard little fan who started weeping upon seeing him. Check out how the actor consoled her.

Kartik Aaryan makes little fan laugh after she started crying upon meeting him

Kartik Aaryan’s first movie of 2024, Chandu Champion has finally hit cinemas and is open for the public to view and review. While cinephiles are crowding cinema halls, a special screening was also hosted in Mumbai for several school kids. It was at this event that the actor decided to surprise his little fans by paying them a visit.

After watching the movie when a little girl saw Kartik Aaryan greeting them, she couldn’t believe her eyes. The student started crying inconsolably forcing him to reach out to her. Like a sweetheart, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor went to her seat and spoke to her politely. He even interacted with the kids and told her ‘Roti kaiko hai’ making her giggle.

Take a look:

Celebs review Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

Ananya Panday was among the many celebs who watched the movie at a special premiere hosted a day before the release in Mumbai. The Dream Girl 2 actress was quick to share her verdict about the film on social media and called it ‘outstanding’. She added in her review, “You have to see it to believe it! @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk (red heart emojis) and the entire cast and crew!”

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar also went on a movie date to watch Kartik live in action. Upon exiting the venue, the Bun Tikki actress told the paparazzi that she couldn’t stop crying while watching the film. While she thought the Shehzada actor did an amazing job, she also lauded director Kabir Khan for his efforts and hard work.

