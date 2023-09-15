Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan drops belated birthday post for director Kabir Khan for THIS reason

Ace filmmaker Kabir Khan is one of the extremely talented directors of the film industry. His varied work in some of the most sight-after films makes him a standout. He made his directorial debut in the year 2006 with Kabul Express and has always brought his A-game to the fore. The talented director has delivered several superhit films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, New York, 83 amongst others. Kabir Khan, who is currently gearing up for his next, Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, turned 54 yesterday. Nonetheless, it seems Kartik was a little busy, thus, a day later, he posted an adorable birthday wish for the ‘handsome’ director.

Kartik Aaryan posts birthday wish for 'handsome director', Kabir Khan

Today, on September 15, Kartik Aaryan posted a happy picture with Kabir Khan seemingly from the sets of their collaboration to wish a belated birthday to the Phantom director. Kartik calling him the ‘handsome director’ captioned the post which stated, “Happy birthday handsome director @kabirkhankk sir (face with sunglass emoji) Chandu ka Diet itna chal raha hai ki hosh hi nahi hai….insta par ek din late post ho raha hai (Chandu has been on enough diet to be not in senses. Posting a day later on Insta).

Take a look!

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur's hilarious reply to the post

In response to this, Kabir Khan’s reply was all hearts as he commented, “Thank you so much @kartikaaryan for such a sweet post (smile red heart emoji) Iss baat pe aaj ek samosa allowed hai (with laughter emoji)”. Furthermore, Kabir Khan’s wife and actress, Mini Mathur indulged in the hilarious discourse as she commented, “samosa kha lo (Have Samosa! laughter and red heart emoji)

Social media users' reaction

In addition to this, several fans and followers poured funny comments and heartfelt wishes for the director. A user wrote, “Kabir sir aaj kartik ko samosa khane ki permission dedo bichara har time monologue Mai bolte rhte h” another fan commented, “itni diet ke chalte sir se upset toh nahi hogye the”

About Chandu Champion

After his last release, Satyaprem ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan busy like a bee had started working on his next, Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is based on the life of a sportsperson. Nearly a month back, on August 1, Kartik shared his first look from the film after wrapping up the first schedule in London. The film is scheduled to release on Eid next year in 2024.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan impresses as a real hero in FIRST LOOK; Wraps first shooting schedule in London