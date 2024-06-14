Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan gets warm hug from his mom at screening; says, ‘Nothing makes me feel more…’

Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated film, Chandu Champion, hit theaters today, June 14. The biographical sports drama stars Kartik in the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Kartik recently shared a heartwarming video from the screening of the film in which he had a sweet moment with his mother.

Kartik Aaryan’s mother was proud of him at the Chandu Champion screening

Today, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and posted a video in which his mother, Mala Tiwari, pulled him in for a warm hug as the end credits rolled during the screening of Chandu Champion. Her pride and appreciation for Kartik’s work were clearly evident on her face as she got emotional.

In the caption, Kartik expressed, “Nothing makes me feel more like a Champion, than when you are proud of me.”

Have a look at Kartik’s post!

Fans were all in awe of the mother-son duo’s special moment and showcased their love in the comment section of the post. One person said, “the happiness and the proud feeling on her face says it all,” while another stated, “Seriously everyone should learn from you how to make his/her mother feel proud. Real life Champion.”

A user praised, “Awww this is so sweeet,” and another exclaimed, “GOSH YOU'RE MAKING EVERYONE SO EMOTIONAL.”

Kartik Aaryan’s special post on the release of Chandu Champion

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan shared another video in which he was seen hugging his director, Kabir Khan. There were also glimpses of the audience giving him a standing ovation and cheering him up at the screening.

In the caption, Kartik said, “THIS CHAMPION IS NOW YOURS. These claps These Standing Ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey.”

Talking about Chandu Champion’s significance for him, Kartik continued, “This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life! I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero. Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you.”

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion is currently running in cinemas.

