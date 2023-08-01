Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan impresses as a real hero in FIRST LOOK; Wraps first shooting schedule in London

Kartik Aaryan recently received rave reviews for his performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha and the film also proved to be a box office success. Post the release, Kartik is already back at work and is reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala again for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life story of a sportsperson and will be directed by Kabir Khan. Now the makers have provided an update on the shooting of the film and also unveiled the first look of Kartik from Chandu Champion. Here's a closer look.

First look of Kartik Aaryan from Chandu Champion

The team of Chandu Champion revealed the first look of lead actor Kartik Aaryan from the film on Tuesday, August 1. Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself adorned in the India blazer exuding pride for his nation. Kartik can be seen in a different avatar with buzz-cut hair and an intense expression on his face. He also mentioned that the first shooting schedule of the film in London has been wrapped up. He wrote in the caption, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero.. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.”

Fan reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Chandu Champion

The first look of Kartik from the film has immediately aroused curiosity among the fans. They are intrigued to know more about his character and story of the film and were also impressed with his never-seen-before avatar. One fan said, “the haircut looks sexier on YOU!,” while another said, “So happy and so proud!! Okay but this look! So excited to see you in a totally different attire! Ik you are definitely gonna rock it!” A comment read, “When your next performance as #ChanduChampion is definitely going to make all of us PROUD!!,” and another fan expressed, “You are Unstoppable Mr. Aaryan! Keep Shining!”

More about Kartik Aaryan’s film Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion will mark Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan and his second with Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is all set to release in theaters on the occasion of Eid in June 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joined by Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal, debutante Bhagyashree in Chandu Champion