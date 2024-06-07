Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan leaves fans astonished with his transformation for the sports drama; PIC

Kartik Aaryan has done immense hard work for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The young actor underwent an extreme transformation to play the role, which is visible in the trailer.

Kartik recently took to social media and shared a then-and-now collage of himself emphasizing the amount of fat he lost for his character.

Kartik Aaryan's massive transformation for his role in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, who plays the role of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the upcoming sports drama, had to undergo several lifestyle changes to get the desired look. The actor explained his journey in the caption along with the post that he shared on social media.

Kartik revealed that he reduced his body fat from 39% to 7% during this journey and became a fitness enthusiast from being an insomniac. "It’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr. Murlikant Petkar not only made me a stronger human being but also further instilled the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible," he wrote.

The actor jokingly mentioned that earlier, his mom used to suggest that he go to the gym, but now she requests that he come back home from the gym.

Fans have appreciated his transformation as the comments section is full of endearing reactions. "Jokes Apart, The transformation is insane," wrote a fan, followed by eyes controlling tears and burning heart emojis. "Damnnnn! This is the picture you were talking about in the interviews!! (raising hands emoji) You’ve set new standard of transformation! (multiple fire emojis)," commented another fan.

A fan comment praising him read, "the transformation is insane champ." An admirer who felt inspired by him wrote, "Omg hands off champion."

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration of acclaimed director Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The trailer of the film was released last month at Gwalior which is the hometown of the actor. The much-awaited film is slated to release on June 14, 2024.

