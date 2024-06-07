Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan on debate around entourage costs of Bollywood stars; 'If maths doesn't add up then you should take a cut'

The rising entourage cost of Bollywood stars has become a hot topic of discussion lately. From filmmakers to casting directors, many industry people have shared their opinions on it.

Now, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have also shared their thoughts on the topic.

Kartik Aaryan says it's a healthy discussion

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy with the promotions of Chandu Champion, spoke about the issue of rising costs of stars. During an interaction with PTI, he said that if maths is added up at the end of the day, then it makes sense.

The young star explained his point and said that when a film is released, there are so many rights related to it that are put on sale for business. He added that if the project's entire value, including the star value, gives profit to the team, then the math adds up. "If it doesn’t, then you have to; you should take a cut. It’s a healthy discussion,” he said.

Director Kabir Khan, who was also a part of the conversation, explained that the debate is getting a positive response from actors, directors, and producers. Since the viewing patterns of the audience changed after the lockdown and their habits of coming to theaters diminished, there has been a discussion about other avenues that can be explored.

He shared that OTT has become a major part of the revenue, but if the recovery is still not happening, then the producers would think about controlling the budgets. Kartik added that he has always been all in for his films and has made sure that the mathematics should add up.

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is an upcoming biographical sports drama based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and marks his first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan.

The trailer of the film was released last month in Gwalior, the hometown of Kartik. The film is slated to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

After Chandu Champion, Kartik will move to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the 3rd installment of a successful horror comedy franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The young actor has several more projects lined up, like Vishal Bharadwaj's Arjan Ustara, an untitled romantic film with Triptii, Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel, and a Sandeep Modi directorial with Karan Johar.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Kartik is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to be Prem in his next film.

