Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan reveals trekking to location for an 8-minute single-take war scene

A couple of weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan took to social media and shared about the 8-minute-long single-take war sequence from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the difficulties he faced while shooting for that challenging scene.

Kartik Aaryan rehearsed multiple times for an 8-minute single-take war scene in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan had earlier spilled details about the challenging eight-minute scene in Chandu Champion. Now, in the latest interview with Film Companion, the actor opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for it.

The Freddy actor said that the single-shot war sequence was shot in Kashmir. He added that for that, they rehearsed for 5-6 days. “Roz vo 8-minute k scene k ek-ek beat ki rehearsal humney har baar ki; I think hazaaro baar ki kyunki ek he humey mauka milna tha vo shoot karne k liye which was the last day of the shoot and we couldn’t keep a buffer also. Usme buffer ka chance he nhi tha. Vo ek baar pura art direction destroy hota hai you can’t create it again. (I think we rehearsed 1000 times because we couldn’t have another chance to do that, which was shot the last day, and we couldn’t keep a buffer. That’s because once the art direction is destroyed, you can’t recreate it.)”

Talking about the difficulties faced, he added that they had to trek to the location they were shooting in. “I’ve never done something like that. So, that is one sequence that is going to be a highlight moment of the film. So, we’re really excited about it, and it felt like a real war sequence because there was no cut,” the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor added.

During the same interview, Aaryan added that director Kabir Khan has a knack for finding such locations. “He looks for locations that are difficult to reach. Then he thinks of the shoot. But we have fun. I enjoyed it. It’s something that’s unique, and I’m loving it.”

What Kartik Aaryan posted about the difficult scene?

Earlier, the actor posted a screengrab from a scene of the film and penned, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime.”

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shot an 8-minute, single-take war sequence for Kabir Khan's directorial