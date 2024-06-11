Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan says his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was affected initially because of his mindset for Kabir Khan film

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his first film of 2024 i.e. Chandu Champion. The actor is currently busy promoting the biographical sports drama film based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

While talking about his character and how he got into the shoes of Petkar, Kartik said that during the course of prepping for the challenging role, he became ‘anti-social’. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan opens up on working with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after Chandu Champion

After wrapping the shoot for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan went on to shoot for his next project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Animal actress Triptii Dimri. While speaking to Film Companion, the actor shared that since he had to give his heart and soul to prepping the character.

He revealed that the rigorous effort to transform his body to perfectly portray Murlikant Petkar made him anti-social. Aaryan divulged, “I was living an anti-social life. Not that I was very social before, but during this process, I was completely anti-social. And I started liking it.”

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor further added that this initially affected his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When he went on set and started shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy-drama film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he had to get out of his Chandu Champion zone.

Kartik opined, “I went to Anees Bazmee’s set. As soon as I started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and did my first scene, I was told my energy had dropped and I needed to increase it.”

The actor further added that he kept trying to raise his energy on set but after a while, he felt as if he was acting too much. “I even double-checked with him. Finding the right balance was tough,” he concluded.

Murlikant Petkar cried after watching Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

While talking to Zoom, Kartik recalled that when Murlikant Petkar watched the film based on his life and struggles, he got teary-eyed. The athlete also confessed that the actor made him cry.

He further hoped that just like Petkar, the audience also connect with the film and see the hard work he has put into it. “It is a film all of us are really proud of and it is a story everybody should know,” he stated.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024.

