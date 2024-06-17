Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan says ‘mujhe meri Eidi mil gayi’ as Shabana Azmi showers praise on his performance

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion was released in the theatres earlier this week on June 14. The actor has been receiving immense love and appreciation for his performance in the biographical drama directed by Kabir Khan. Among others, recently veteran actress Shabana Azmi also extended her heartfelt wishes, offering her effusive praises to the actor. Reacting to it, Kartik Aaryan hailed her review as the ‘medal’ for him.

Shabana Azmi reviews Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan

Today, on June 17, a while back, veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and dropped an endearing picture with Kartik Aaryan. In the picture, we can see the legendary actress planting a sweet kiss on Chandu Champion actor’s cheek, attracting a sweet smile on Kartik’s face. The photo was clicked after the special screening organized by Excel Entertainment.

Speaking highly of Kabir Khan’s directorial, Azmi expressed in the caption, “I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal . He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance .”

“#Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It’s a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment,” she further added.

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shabana Azmi's appreciation

Overwhelmed by the appreciation from an icon, Kartik reposted Azmi’s post on her social media and stated, “Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (accompanied by smile and red-heart emojis) Every word you said feels like a medal for me,” followed by a folded hand and two red-heart emojis.

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion marks Kartik Aaryan’s first ever collaboration with Kabir Khan. The biographical drama film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar who represents India at the Olympic Games. The chronicles of his life depict his journey in the Indian Army as a boxer and later, in India, as a Paralympian swimmer.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars actors like Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and many others.

The movie is currently running in the theaters successfully.

