Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares poster of upcoming sports drama; Here’s when the film will release

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan are all set to bring a massive entertainer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and are planning to rejoice the festival in June 2024 with a project titled 'Chandu Champion', a film based on the extraordinary real-life story of not giving up. The trio has kept the excitement of the audience on the edge with the announcement earlier. The film will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan will be coming together to bring a massive entertainer on large-scale production based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu. As this project will bring Sajid and Kabir to come together once again, the film will also mark Kartik and Kabir's first association. Announcing the title of the film, Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of Chandu Champion, and wrote, "Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala." Check it out below!

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan have recently treated the audience with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which is currently embarking on its successful journey and is constantly rising at the box office. The film is garnering immense love from all age groups and has strong word of mouth for its music, pure love story, and Kartik Aaryan's out-and-out lover-boy charm.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

