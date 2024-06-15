Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares thoughts on having kids; says 'family life' depends on partner's mindset

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. Kartik has often grabbed headlines for his dating rumors with his co-stars. To jog your memory of the past, the actor was rumored to be dating Sara Ali Khan.

While Kartik and Sara remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, they reportedly broke up after the release of their 2020 film, Love Aaj Kal. The Chandu Champion star has now spilled the beans about his personal life.

Kartik Aaryan talks about his personal life

Kartik Aaryan recently graced YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show, in which he was quizzed about his plans to start a family and have kids in the future.

When asked whether he wants kids, Kartik said, "Nahin socha (I haven't thought of it yet)."

Talking about his thoughts on family life, Kartik said, "Depends. Partner life mein milega toh unka kya dimaag hai (It depends on the mindset of my future partner)."

"I think ye dono ka mutual decision hona chahiye life mein...Woh mujhe bahot zaroori lagta hai (It should be a mutual decision of the couple. I feel it is very important)," the 33-year-old actor added.

Kartik Aaryan says he is a "workoholic"

Kartik Aaryan further explained that he is currently more inclined towards his career rather than finding love. Kartik shared that he doesn't have a "thought process" for family life and kids as of now.

The Chandu Champion star said he has become a "workaholic" and added that the actor is not focusing on relationships or having kids.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recently released film, Chandu Champion. Kartik plays the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, in Kabir Khan's directorial.

Kartik Aaryan is roped in for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, Arjun Ustara. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that it will be on floors in the second half of 2024. Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

