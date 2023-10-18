Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shoots for massive song with over 50 background dancers; details REVEALED

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and bankable names in Bollywood right now. With so many hits under his name, he is a sought-after name in the industry right now. The actor is currently busy filming for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in which he plays the titular role. Recently, Kartik shot a massive song for the film details of which have been revealed.

Kartik Aaryan shoots a song for Chandu Champion

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shot a massive song for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis and its shooting is taking place in Studio 5 at Film City in Mumbai. A source revealed that the song consists of over 50 background dancers. Even though a song might go against the mood of the film, the team has perfectly blended it into the narrative. "Even though a dance track may sound at odds with the vein of the film, Kartik and Bosco have attempted something different here, making it a song that fits seamlessly in the narrative", the source added.

Kartik Aaryan opens up by shooting 8-minute-long war sequence

Last week, Kartik took to his Instagram to share new details of shooting an 8-minute-long single-take war sequence for Chandu Champion. He shared a still from the film featuring his character blazing a gun. The caption read, "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson"

After completing its UK schedule, the team of Chandu Champion headed to Kashmir recently for another schedule. They shot an 8-minute-long single-take war sequence. Its shooting took place at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level in the picturesque Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the sequence is from the 1965 war in the film, and a huge army camp was created at the location. Prior to the shoot Kartik, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora went through a rigorous five-day long rehearsal and the sequence was shot on the sixth day.

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar who sustained injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He then went on to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film is slated to release theatrically on June 14, 2024.

