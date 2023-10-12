Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shot an 8-minute, single-take war sequence for Kabir Khan's directorial

Kartik Aaryan started his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has since become one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. One of his most awaited films has to be Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in which he plays the titular role. Recently, new details have emerged on an 8-minute-long single-take war sequence from the film.

Kartik Aaryan shot an 8-minute-long war sequence

Kartik Aaryan has been shooting for Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion for a while. In the second schedule of the film, Kartik and the team shot for an impressive 8-minute-long one-take war sequence. The filming took place at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level. Shot at the beautiful Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, the scene is reportedly from a 1965 war in the story. The team had built a massive army camp at the location. Before the shooting, the cast of the film including Kartik, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora went through a rigorous five-day long rehearsal. It was finally shot on the sixth day.

The actor took to his Instagram profile to write about it. He wrote: "This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson"

Check out his post

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India. After finishing their London schedule in August, the team headed to Kashmir in September for the next schedule. Chandu Champion will be released in 2024.

Kartik is also in talks to star in Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that he is teaming up with Shimit Amin for a period musical film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director Shimit Amin locks a period musical; Gets in talks with Kartik Aaryan