Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan spotted donning new look on sets of Kabir Khan directorial in London; PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, is now gearing up to amaze the audiences with his never-seen-before avatar of a sportsman in next outing. Titled Chandu Champion, the highly-anticipated sports biopic is directed by Kabir Khan. However, the makers are yet to reveal the name of the sports icon on whom the Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic is being made.

The announcement of Chandu Champion has put the Freddy star in the spotlight and fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to drop its official trailer. Amidst the frenzy and excitement around Aaryan’s next, we have got our hands on some unseen photos of the charismatic Kartik Aaryan all the way from London that will surely leave you swooning over the Shehzada star!

Kartik Aaryan spotted in London on the sets of Chandu Champion

In the photos that have gone viral on social media, the actor can be seen walking on the streets of London donning a new look. The actor reportedly was shooting in London for the first schedule of his upcoming sports biopic. In the string of photos that are now making rounds on the internet, the Luka Chuppi star can be seen donning a pale olive green hooded shirt with a white t-shirt underneath. He looked uber cool as he pulled off a relaxed black track pants with his hooded shirt. The heartthrob exuded swag as he completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and black shades. Meanwhile, as per the latest updates, Aaryan has wrapped the first leg of Chandu Champion in London.

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan’s look

Reacting to Kartik Aaryan’s latest look, a fan wrote, “KA looking so Hot and cute at the same time!!”. “His short hair”, commented another fan with a red heart emoji. “DAMNNN” another fan commented with fire emojis.

Kartik Aaryan shares his first look from Chandu Champion

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and treated his fans and followers with his first look poster from his upcoming sports biopic. While sharing the first look, Kartik wrote, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling 🇮🇳 Proud to be playing a Real Hero 🙏🏻 A Man Who Refuses To Give Up”. Through his caption, the actor also informed his fans that he has wrapped the first shoot schedule of Chandu Champion in London, while informing the same, the actor wrote, “End of Schedule 1 #London”.

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is rumored to be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist who won a gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The freestyle swimmer, Petkar was honored with a Padma Shri in 2018.

