Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan was all set to launch poster but his furry friend Katori had some other plans; WATCH

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sports drama titled Chandu Champion. The movie is helmed by ace director Kabir Khan. The makers have been teasing fans with glimpses from the shoots and teasers.

Now, on May 14, 2024, Kartik Aaryan was all set to reveal the poster of Chandu Champion and also planned to kick off the promotions, but it looks like his furry friend Katori has some other plans.

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion gets a paww-ful interruption

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a video in which he can be seen chasing after his pet, Katori Aaryan. Apparently, Katori is quite a mischievous pet, and she destroyed Kartik's Chandu Champion poster. As a result, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the poster. Kartik captioned the post, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster."

Check out the video here:

Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section. One wrote, "Whoelse better than Katori can promote the films". Another wrote, "it's "katori aaryan and others" for me". One individual wrote, "AUR MAT DO USKO TIME YAHI KAREGI . PROUD OF YOU KATORI".

About Chandu Champion

Kartik put in immense effort to transform himself for the role of Chandu Champion, leaving audiences in awe of his dedication. As anticipation builds for the film, especially with Kartik teaming up with director Kabir Khan, the actor delighted fans by revealing a sneak peek of his soldier avatar.

His striking new look from the movie has sparked excitement and curiosity among viewers, showcasing Kartik's commitment to bringing his character to life on the big screen.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan recently starred alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, their second project together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His upcoming sports drama, Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, revolves around the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The movie, slated for a theatrical release on June 14, promises a gripping narrative.

Additionally, Kartik is lined up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 and will soon start shooting for an epic war saga by Dharma Productions, directed by Sandeep Modi, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

