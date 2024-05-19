Chandu Champion: Katrina Kaif 'can't wait' to watch Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's upcoming film; appreciates trailer

After much anticipation, the power-packed trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Chandu Champion was dropped on May 18. While the audience was in awe of the actor, B-town diva Katrina Kaif was also highly impressed by it.

She also took to social media to praise the director and expressed excitement to watch the film on the big screen. Read on to know what she wrote!

Katrina Kaif showers big love on the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

Among the many people who watched the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion was Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. She was so consumed by the video that the Merry Christmas star decided to laud director Kabir Khan and the team for creating a masterpiece like this one.

Kaif took to her Instagram stories and reposted the trailer of the movie. Commenting on it, she wrote, “Looking super @kabirkhankk.. can’t wait (fire emojis).”

A couple of hours ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and posted the trailer of his upcoming sports film. In the captions, he called it the 'toughest and most special film' of his career.

He penned, “With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior where I dreamt of becoming an actor #Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride Mr Murlikant Petkar #ChanduChampion 14th June, 2024.”

Kartik Aaryan on doing Chandu Champion after rom-coms like Pyaar Ka Punchnama

During the trailer launch event, the actor was asked how was it for him to try such an intense and demanding genre after doing multiple romantic-comedy films in his career. Responding to it, he stated, “I never thought about what I would do and what I wouldn’t in terms of genre. However, the only thing is that hard work is consistent in both films. Here, it was physically more demanding, and it needs more time and patience.)”

While Chandu Champion is all set to release on June 14, 2024, he is also busy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

