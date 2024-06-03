Chandu Champion, Maharaj to Kota Factory 3: 8 movies and web series releasing in June 2024

Cinephiles, get ready! June 2024 is set to bring you a lineup of movies and series that will keep you glued to your screens. Cinema lovers can anticipate blockbuster releases like Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, debutant Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Maharaj to return of Kota Factory season and Gullack season 4. Now, without wasting any more time, here is the list of exciting movies and series to look forward to this June. The list includes both theatrical and OTT releases.

List of Movies and Series releasing in June 2024

1. Chandu Champion

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan is a sports drama inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic swimmer. Petkar brought immense pride to the nation with his achievements at the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.

2. Ishq Vishk Rebound

Release Date: June 21, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 hit, Ishq Vishk starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The sequel stars Gen Z performers including Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grewal. The movie explores college life, featuring romance, friendships, betrayal, and guaranteed entertainment!

3. Munjya

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and Abhay Verma, is the first Indian feature film to include a full-fledged CGI creature throughout its runtime. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, focuses on Munjya, a mythical figure in Indian culture.

4. Hamare Baarah

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Where to Watch: Theaters

Hamare Baarah is set in Uttar Pradesh and tells the story of the city's rapidly rising population. Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh produced Humare Baarah, with Triloki Nath Prasad as an assistant producer and Kamal Chandra as the filmmaker.

5. Maharaj

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, is poised to make his big debut with Maharaj. The film also has Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal part. Siddharth P Malhotra has directed the historical drama based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. Aditya Chopra backs the movie.

6. Kota Factory 3

Release Date: June 20, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Jitendra Kumar is returning with the much-awaited third season of Kota Factory 3. The series was created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu, and produced by Arunabh Kumar and debuted in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube.

7. Blackout

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Blackout features Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover. The freshly released Blackout trailer promises a thrilling trip of tension and comedy. The film is written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar.

8. Gullack 4

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Gullak, which stars Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Harsh Mayar, will return for a fourth season. The recently released video depicts the family's children taking center stage with their burgeoning adulthood aspirations, while the guardians of the house approach them with their parenting book.

