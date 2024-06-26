Chandu Champion: Murlikant Petkar thanks Sajid Nadiadwala for bringing his story to big screen; praises Kartik Aaryan's 'compelling portrayal'

Kartik Aaryan is receiving widespread acclaim for his performance in Chandu Champion, which premiered on June 14. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Kabir Khan, the film has garnered overwhelming praise since its release. The inspiring tale of Paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar is resonating deeply with audiences worldwide, earning both audience and critical acclaim.

Murlikant Petkar expresses gratitude to Sajid Nadiadwala for Chandu Champion

Now, Murlikant Petkar has conveyed his thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala for bringing his story to the screen. He also praised the 'masterful direction' of Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'compelling portrayal' in Chandu Champion.

Murlikant Petkar has conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the team involved in bringing his inspiring story to a wider audience. He said, “I express my profound gratitude to the team that helped bring my inspiring story to a wider audience. I acknowledge the dedication of NGE and Sajid Nadiadwala in bringing my story to the big screen, highlighting their commitment to showcasing the bravery and resilience of the Indian Army.”

Murlikant Petkar feels Chandu Champion will serve as an inspiration to the current generation

Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic swimmer and war hero, expressed his belief that the film Chandu Champion will serve as a source of inspiration for the current generation.

He emphasized the film's focus on three sports and said, "I believe that Chandu Champion, the story involving 3 sports highlighting transformative power of athleticism will act as a powerful beacon of inspiration for the current generation, demonstrating the unwavering strength and dignity of our soldiers as well."

Petkar added, "I admit that I never envisioned my story reaching such a wide audience, attributing this monumental achievement to the vision of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the masterful direction of Kabir Khan, and the compelling portrayal by actor Kartik Aaryan."

Murlikant Petkar further extended his heartfelt gratitude to the entire team involved in crafting Chandu Champion, acknowledging their exceptional work in portraying his life and honoring the sacrifices of countless others in service to the nation.

More about Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Leading the cast is Kartik Aaryan, supported by a notable ensemble including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, and several other talented actors.

