Chandu Champion New Poster: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute-long war sequence, calls it ‘proudest moment’

Kartik Aaryan has been leaving all his fans stunned with his fabulous transformation for Chandu Champion. Ever since the first poster of the Kabir Khan directorial was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

From the past two days, the makers have launched back-to-back 2 posters of the film featuring the actor flaunting his chiseled body and abs. And now, the actor has shared a glimpse of the 8-minute-long war sequence from the film, and we bet this is going to take the excitement level to another notch.

Kartik Aaryan shares new poster of Chandu Champion

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a new poster of Chandu Champion. In the poster, we can see an intense avatar of the actor on the battlefield. With a gun in his hand, he is in the middle of a war.

Sharing this picture, Kartik wrote, "Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence..The proudest moment of my career so far- playing a soldier of the glorious Indian Army, one of the many facets of Chandu Champion's life !! Salute to the Indian Armed Forces! #ChanduChampion. Trailer out tomorrow 🙏🏻"

Kabir Khan praises Kartik Aaryan

Kabir Khan launched a poster recently and praised his lead actor for his hard work and dedication. In his caption, the director wrote, “The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 percent body fat."

“I told him that he had to portray an international-level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said, “ I will do it Sir”. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!!

I’m proud of you .”

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a biographical drama that stars Kartik playing the role of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The movie will reportedly chronicle one of Petkar’s grievous injuries while fighting in the Indian army and how he overcame it. Chandu Champion also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis playing key roles.

