Chandu Champion New Poster: ‘Proud’ Kabir Khan narrates Kartik Aaryan’s transformation journey from 39-7 per cent body fat

Ever since Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before avatar. Recently, after the first poster launch of the film, and after witnessing his massive transformation, internet has been gushing over the star and his dedication.

Today, the director of the film took to his Instagram handle and shared yet another poster of the film and praised the actor for his hard work to achieve this physique.

Kabir Khan shared new poster of Kartik Aaryan

In the new poster, Kartik Aaryan stands shirtless in a boxing ring wearing his boxing gloves and black shorts. His face has a little bruise, and he is also wearing a mouthguard. The actor is flaunting his abs in this picture and we bet it is going to get all his fans super excited.

Sharing this new poster, Kabir wrote, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I'm proud of you @kartikaaryan."

Check it out:

Kartik Aaryan’s trainer spills beans on how he achieved this body

Kartik Aaryan’s trainer Tridev Pandey exclusively told us "Kartik loves to work out. He is my favorite actor to work with because he is sincere and committed to his fitness like no one else."

Tridev revealed that it was a little difficult to achieve this body naturally without any substitutes. He detailed, "From 39% to 7% fat percentage pe aana koi majak kaam nahi tha. But humne jo discipline follow kiya ise accheive karne ke liye, vo bhi bina steroids ke. Since he was also shooting for 10-12 hours a day, it was even more challenging for him with less sleep. But his discipline and his dedication towards my training got the results he was rigorously prepping for."

Chandu Champion will hit the theatres on June 14 and is directed by Kabir Khan. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, this biographical drama also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.