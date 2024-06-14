Chandu Champion Screening: Kartik Aaryan poses in style, besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor arrive, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Tiger Shroff and others attend

Kartik Aaryan is all set to impress the audience with his first movie of 2024 i.e. Chandu Champion. As the upcoming biographical sports drama film inches towards its release on June 14, the team hosted a special star-studded screening.

All of B-town, right from Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, and Suniel Shetty, many celebs arrived at the red-carpet event in Mumbai. Read on!

B-town celebs make a stylish entry at the screening of Chandu Champion

The man of the hour, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as he made a powerful entry at the premiere of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. For the starry night, the actor went with a black and gray checked shirt with a pair of blue denim and sneakers. Carrying that champion attitude, he posed for the paparazzi.

Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist, on whose life and struggles the movie is based was also present at the coveted event.

Mom-to-be actress Richa Chadha didn’t skip the event and attended the screening despite being eight months pregnant. The Heeramandi actress aced summer maternity fashion in a short white dress she donned with a pair of comfortable shoes and a luxury handbag. Don’t miss that pregnancy glow.

B-town besties, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor made heads turn at the film’s premiere. While the Dream Girl actress went with a brown-hued slip dress with black flats, Shanaya arrived wearing a white top with blue denim and carried a tiny luxury bag. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair open, she posed at the event.

Vidya Balan surprised everyone at the event with her impressive transformation. Donning a black midi dress, she sported high heels and flaunted her million-dollar smile on the red carpet. The Dirty Picture actress was joined by actress Rasika Dugal.

The Mirzapur star looked splendid in a pastel yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorized her look with a couple of chunky bangles and matching earrings.

Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh also arrived at the star-studded event. Raising the fashion bar high, the Munjya actress donned a bright red slip dress with a high slit. As for the Shiddat actor, he looked handsome in a white shirt and blue pants.

Arriving next were Suniel and Ahan Shetty. The father-son duo impressed everyone with their fashion sense. The Hera Pheri star came wearing a black and white striped shirt with white pants. That body is enough to give youngsters a run for their money.

Ahan, who started his career with the 2021 action romance film Tadap, wore a black tight-fitted t-shirt with beige pants.

While these stars made a grand entrance, there were also others who joined to extend their good wishes to the Chandu Champion team. Bollywood celebs like Chunky Panday, Imtiaz Ali, Alaya F, Alizeh Agnihotri, Tiger Shroff, Saiee Manjrekar, Anand L Rai, Angad Bedi, Dino Morea, Isabelle Kaif, Harnaaz Sandhu and many others came.

Actor Arshad Warsi was joined by his entire family just like Ramesh Turani. Abbas-Mustan, Bhushan Kumar, Mihir Ahuja, R Balki, Jayantila Gada, Pratap Sarnaik, Soundrya Sharma, Shruti Seth, Zakir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vineet Kumar, Sahil Khatar and many others also came for the special screening.

