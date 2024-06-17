Chandu Champion: Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar review Kartik Aaryan’s sports drama, calls it an ‘inspiring story’

Kartik Aaryan’s first film of 2024, Chandu Champion, was finally released a couple of days ago. The audience is enjoying the biographical sports drama film based on the life and struggles of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and ace lyricist Javed Akhtar also saw the movie last night. While talking to the paparazzi, the celebrity couple reviewed the Kabir Khan directorial film. Read on to know what they said!

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar review Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

After much anticipation, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion finally made its theatrical release on June 14. As cinema lovers flock to theaters to watch the biopic, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar also enjoyed the film at a private theatre on Sunday, June 16.

They were spotted exiting the venue where the private screening was hosted. When asked if they enjoyed the film or not, the couple stated that it was a wonderful movie. “Boht achi hai (It’s very good),” they stated unanimously.

Shabana Azmi further added, “Mai toh ro-ro ke paagal ho gai aur Kartik ka kaam boht acha tha. Kabir ne boht acha kiya. Maine boht dino ke baad Kabir ki film dekhi aur usne pakad ke rakha second half pe bhi. (I couldn’t stop crying while watching the film and Kartil did a wonderful job. Kabir Khan (director) did a fantastic job. It’s been long that I have watched any of Kabir’s movie. The story kept us engaged even in the second half.)”

Akhtar nodded in agreement when Azmi added that it’s an inspiring story. The Bun Tikki actress further stated that by making the movie, the makers have done a favor to the industry. They told a great story that was otherwise hidden under heaps of papers over the last several years. Even Murlikant Petkar got teary-eyed upon watching the film made about him, Azmi added.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie Chandu Champion also stars actors like Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and many others.

