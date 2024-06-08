Chandu Champion song Sarphira OUT: Kartik Aaryan showcases his true dedication in soulful track

Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall the audience with his next film titled Chandu Champion. The actor is currently busy promoting Kabir Khan's directorial project. To keep the buzz high, the makers have released a new track titled Sarphira, and we are totally swooning over Kartik's dedication and the theme of the song.

Chandu Champion's song Sarphira out now

In the latest track, Sarphira from Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryan shows intense dedication and determination as he prepares to play his role in Kabir Khan's movie. The song is truly inspiring and motivational. The song showcases Kartik's fitness regimen, and truly, it is hands down the best!

Listen to the song here:

About Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

The trailer showcases Kartik Aaryan's role, portraying a character who has spent two years in a coma after being shot during military combat. The trailer also explores his upbringing, revealing his aspirations of becoming a champion and earning recognition, leading to the nickname Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion, helmed by director Kabir Khan, is a forthcoming sports drama that draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar, renowned as India's pioneer Paralympic swimmer. Petkar's remarkable achievements during the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany brought immense pride to the nation.

The film is being co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Set to hit the screens on June 14, 2024, the movie has generated considerable anticipation among audiences.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Apart from Chandu Champion, Aaryan is also set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The actor also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. Recently, Pinkvilla also broke the exclusive news that Kartik is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to play Prem in the director's next project.

