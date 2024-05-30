Chandu Champion song Tu Hai Champion OUT: Kartik Aaryan's new track is the apt motivation anthem that you need

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sports drama Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie chronicles the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar who transitioned from a boxer and soldier to a swimmer. The second song from the movie was released by the makers earlier today.

Tu Hai Champion song is out now

Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra lend their voices to Tu Hai Champion, a song composed by Pritam with lyrics by IP Singh. This two-minute and forty-five-second track is full of adrenaline and showcases Kartik Aaryan in intense training mode. It's definitely a must-watch for all movie lovers looking for some motivation. Check it out here: -

More about Chandu Champion

The makers dropped the movie's first track Satyanaas sometime back which is already trending all over the internet. Other than Kartik, the movie reportedly also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse among others. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will hit the theaters on June 14, 2024 worldwide.

Kabir Khan opens up about shooting Chandu Champion in Kashmir

Chandu Champion has been shot in London, Wai and Jammu-Kashmir. Looking back at the rolling days, Kabir Khan recently shared with Free Press Journal, “Shooting Chandu Champion was indeed a task and must say it wasn’t an easy one. On top of it, we were shooting the war sequence in Kashmir set in 1965, so we needed to ensure that the entire backdrop looked authentic and showcased the same theme.”

Kabir shared that in the movie he has tried presenting Kashmir in a way that would make people feel like they are traveling back to that time.

Did you know Kartik Aaryan was shocked to hear the story of Muralikant Petkar?

In an old interview with PTI, the rising star shared that he was amazed to know that a man like Petkar existed and his first question was, ‘Is it real? Did it really happen?’ or ‘Is this fictional?’ According to Kartik, there were so many twists and turns and historical moments in his story that it was next to impossible to believe.

