Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan chooses his favorite co-star between Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and it is not who you think

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of one of the most challenging films of his career, Chandu Champion. The actor has left all his fans stunned with his remarkable transformation which is quite visible in the trailer. Well, we are just a few days away from the release of the film and the actor seems to be on a promotional spree.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Times, the actor was made to play a rapid-fire wherein he was asked some fun questions and given some of the toughest options to choose from. You have to read who did he chose between Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani as his favorite co-stars. Scroll down!

Kartik Aaryan chooses his favorite co-star

During the rapid-fire round, Kartik Aaryan had several questions that left him quite confused. In the first question, he was asked to choose his favorite director between Kabir Khan and Luv Ranjan. The actor could not choose one and said that it is genuinely difficult for him to do that.

The next question had us interested the most. He was asked to choose his favorite co-star between Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani. The actor laughed initially, then said, “yaar aap to phasa rahe ho, main isme kaise jawaab dunga”. (You are trying to get me in a fix. How will I answer this?). After this, he replied, Vidya Balan. For the unversed, Vidya is going to be his co-star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan is reuniting with Anees Bazmee for the third installment of the hit franchise. In this part, we will see him sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The shooting of the film had already begun, and we saw several pictures from the sets.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik is all set for the release of Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. Apart from this, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Aashiqui 3.

Now we also informed exclusively that Kartik is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to play Prem in his next.

