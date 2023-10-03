Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan offers glimpse of his 'post workout glow' in new carfie; fans REACT

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Be it playing the role of a boy next door in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 or donning an intense character of a journalist in Dhamaka, Kartik has always won the hearts of the audience with his versatile choice of movies, which he aces with ease. While he is always appreciated for his on-point acting skills, the charm that engulfs his persona is also something that captivates the audience. Recently, the actor shared a picture with his fans and revealed his ‘post workout glow’, to which fans have been going gaga.

Kartik Aaryan shares a picture revealing his ‘post workout glow’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has curated a huge fan base for himself over the years owing to his delectable acting skills. Notably, the actor keeps sharing off-screen glimpses of his life with his fans. Recently, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of his “post-workout glow”. Donning a cap, while sunshine swept over his face, Kartik posted the photograph on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Post work out ग्लो.”

Kartik Aaryan’s fans go gaga over his ‘post workout glow’

While the actor flaunted his glow, his fans went gaga and shared various reactions to his picture. A fan commented, “How you’re so perfect Mr Aaryan” and another fan reacted, “You have this glow 24/7.” Other comments on Kartik’s picture read, “Glowing Aaryan”, “You glow every time”, “Sunshine of bollywood” and “This glow from you comes all day everyday”.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest venture Satyaprem Ki Katha wherein he starred alongside actress Kiara Advani. Notably, the character of Sattu in the movie had received tremendous appreciation from his fans. Up next, Kartik Aaryan has Chandu Champion in his kitty and recently, he also gave an interesting update on his next venture by revealing the wrap-up of a power-packed action schedule of the movie.

