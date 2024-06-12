Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan talks about his ideal life partner, says ‘imperfections are really good

In just a couple of days, Kartik Aaryan will be releasing his first movie of 2024, Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the biographical sports movie is based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

While talking about his upcoming movie, the actor also opened up about the qualities he wants in his life partner. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan wants a life partner who is passionate about her work

While talking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his ideal life partner. When asked if he had a list of qualities his partner should possess, the actor stated, “I don’t know. It will just happen on its own. Vo jo list hoti haina k frequency match ho jae, vo funny ho, ye sab apne aap he aa jata hai. Kai baar vo list change he ho jaati hai. Kuch aesa hota nhi hai. (Everything on that list happens on its own. Oftentimes, that list changes too.)”

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star further stated that sometimes you meet someone, and you just click. He added, “I would say that she should be humorous or I should understand her, and she should understand me, she should respect me. These are all tick marks that you want in life. She should be passionate about her work just like I am.”

However, he also stated that sometimes you don’t even know. There are times when only one of these things clicks, and that’s about it. Over the years, Kartik has realized that sometimes imperfections are really good. “When you go for perfection in life, I think imperfections make it all the more beautiful. In terms of a partner in life, I don’t have a specification now. Vo life me kabhi nhi ho paega (That can’t happen in life)”, he concluded.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Chandu Champion, also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Vijay Raaz, Palak Lalwani, Bhagyashri Borse and many others. The movie is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.

