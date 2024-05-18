Chandu Champion Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan hits ball out of park in action-packed avatar; Kabir Khan’s magic impresses

The wait is finally over! Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion has released its highly anticipated trailer, stirring excitement among fans. The earlier released three posters from the Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan produced film received a resounding response. Kartik's transformation has set the industry abuzz, with the trailer now stealing the spotlight.

A grand event was organized to unveil the trailer of Chandu Champion, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Kartik Aaryan traveled to his hometown Gwalior for the occasion and was seen at the airport looking stylish.

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion trailer unveiled

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to unveil the long-awaited trailer of Chandu Champion. The trailer opens with Kartik Aaryan's character, who has been in a coma for two years after being shot during a war as a soldier. It then transitions to his childhood, where he harbored aspirations of becoming a champion and earning medals, earning him the moniker "Chandu Champion."

The trailer depicts his journey from dreaming of Olympic participation to joining the military, as suggested by a friend. From nurturing a dream of championship to realizing it as a wrestler, the trailer elicits awe. Kartik Aaryan promises to captivate audiences with his remarkable performance, leaving them spellbound. Don't miss witnessing his robust physique.

Karthik Aaryan captioned it, "With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior where i dreamt of becoming an actor #Chandu Champion 🇮🇳, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride Mr Murlikant Petkar #ChanduChampion 14th June, 2024."



Immediately after its release, fans flooded the comment section with praises, unable to contain their excitement.



Watch the trailer right here!

Kartik Aaryan undergoes a remarkable metamorphosis portraying a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, showcasing his commitment and precision. Visually striking and enthralling, accompanied by an adrenaline-pumping background score, Chandu Champion's trailer pledges a cinematic extravaganza.



Alongside Kartik Aaryan, renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan and esteemed producer Sajid Nadiadwala graced the grand launch event. Kabir Khan took to his social media platform and posted a joyful picture with Kartik Aaryan. In his caption, he expressed excitement for the trailer launch event in Gwalior and wrote, "The #ChanduChampion Bandgwaon begins to roll...Off to Gwalior for the #TrailerLaunch @kartikaaryan."

More about Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film draws inspiration from India's first Paralympic swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik portrays the role of Murlikant Petkar, who brought glory to the nation in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set to hit the theaters on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he was paired opposite Kiara Advani. Alongside Chandu Champion, he is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Tripti Dimri. Kartik also has Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming project in his pipeline.

