Chandu Champion Twitter Review: 15 tweets to check before watching Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's latest film

Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead was finally released in the cinemas on June 14. The coming together of the critically acclaimed filmmaker and popular young actor has been one of the most exciting collaborations of the year, but is it worth all the wait?

As the film hit the cinemas today, the hashtags related to it started trending on X in no time. Those who watched it in theaters shared their reactions on social media and most of them have been on the positive side.

Netizens review Chandu Champion

Netizens have been busy talking about Chandu Champion ever since the first day first show of the film got over. From Kartik Aaryan's transformation and his acting to Kabir Khan's direction, everything about the film is being appreciated.

Have a look at 15 tweets before you go and watch the film in cinemas:

A fan took to the microblogging site and tweeted, "#KartikAaryan the actor you are absolutely brilliant your hard work is visible in every frame of the movie. As a cinema lover seeing you onscreen is a complete delight Keep shining the brightest my star. #ChanduChampion"

Giving the film 3.5 stars out of 5, a fan said that it triumphs with intense performance and an inspiring story of perseverance. He further wrote that Kartik has captured the essence of determination and resilience with remarkable depth.

Another tweet read as saying, "Take A Bow Kabir Sir & @TheAaryanKartik Sir U Both Made A Champion Package..."

Advertisement

"Witnessed cinematic perfection in #ChanduChampion. Kudos to the entire team for delivering a masterpiece!" an X review read as saying.

Giving 10/10 stars to Kartik's performance, a fan said 'you beauty'

Take a look at some more tweets:

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is the biopic of the first Indian paralympic gold medalist and war hero Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade and others in important roles.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Review: Kartik Aaryan goes to 'sarfira' heights to celebrate great Murlikant Petkar