Chandu Champion's Kartik Aaryan opens up about paid reviews in industry: 'Humein to pata chal hi jata hai kaunse genuine...'

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the glorious success of his latest film, Chandu Champion. The actor’s nuanced performance in Kabir Khan’s directorial biographical drama has impressed audiences and critics alike. Despite receiving positive reviews for his film, the actor spoke extensively on the culture of paid reviews in the industry and how he differentiates them from genuine ones.

While speaking with News 18 Showsha, Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan discussed the success of their collaboration on Chandu Champion. During the conversation, the duo was asked how they differentiate between genuine and paid reviews of their work.

In response, Kartik was quick to admit, "Humein to pata chal hi jata hai kaunse genuine aa rahe hain kaunse nahin and ek hidden motive bhi hota hai" (We get to know which are genuine reviews and which are not, and there is also a hidden motive). He further pointed out that there is a plethora of reviews now and "everybody is a reviewer," but 99% of them are "glowing reviews," which he hasn’t received for any of his films in the past.

The actor further called it "unreal," mentioning how people are talking about the film, performance, and the way it is made. He expressed happiness about people dissecting the scenes and talking about them, stating, "This is not just a usual biopic," and "this is not just a sports biopic." Kartik elucidated his point by recalling that these were the things they were discussing while shooting the film. However, they never imagined that people would catch such details.

Chiming into Kartik's point, Kabir Khan also added, "I think that makes you very happy when people start picking on the smaller details." He remarked that while making the film, one does "small sort of final details," whether in terms of production design or performance. However, when people start noticing and talking about those details, it makes one "very happy," highlighting the extra effort put in by the makers and the department.

Kabir mentioned that these things make one realize that it’s a genuine review and that the film is "genuinely touching some people." He further expressed his belief, stating that on the contrary, one can ascertain if it’s a "superficial review" or "a superficial message." The filmmaker mentioned that when somebody delves into the layers that a filmmaker has placed there, but they’re not "apparent on your face," and still a viewer reaches there, it implies, "ke aap film mein pure immerse hue ho" (that you got fully immersed in the film).

Further citing Chandu Champion as an example, Kartik shared that people are coming forward to appreciate the movie without them having to ask for it. The actor went on to disclose that following Chandu Champion, he received messages from people where he witnessed "a hater turning into a lover" and people saying, "I am rooting for you" because they’ve seen the journey and the film.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that makers are planning a dance face-off between Vidya and Madhuri Dixit.

“Both Vidya and Madhuri stand for grace, and the makers are planning to capitalize on their aura with a special dance number in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a fresh rendition of Ami Je Tomar to be picturized on Vidya and Madhuri,” a source had shared with us.

