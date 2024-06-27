Chandu Champion's Kartik Aaryan pens gratitude note for ‘living inspiration’ Murlikant Petkar: ‘Actor banna safal ho gaya’

Kartik Aaryan has been making waves with his nuanced performance in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor recently took to his social media handle and dropped a video expressing gratitude to the man of the moment, Murlikant Petkar.

Kartik Aaryan drops a video of his meeting with Murlikant Petkar during Chandu Champion shoot

Today, on June 27, a while back, Kartik Aaryan dropped a BTS video from his first meeting with Murlikant Petkar during the Chandu Champion shoot. The actor recalled their shoot happening on the second floor and how the real-life hero insisted on taking the stairs instead of a lift. Kartik was “amazed to see the way” Petkar was.

The actor admired Petkar’s “very strong willpower” and humble nature about his “historic achievements.” In the video, we further see the Olympian champion’s family getting warmly welcomed by the director Kabir Khan. Kartik was also appreciated for his work during the shoot. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor hailed appreciation from the real-life hero as a “medal” for him.

Kartik Aaryan pens long note expressing gratitude to Murlikant Petkar

Sharing the video, Kartik penned a long note expressing, “Couldn’t have imagined a non swimmer like myself Swimming without the use of Legs.. Meet The Real Champion who inspired me to achieve the impossible @murlikantpetkar”

He continues by writing, “Firstly, Thank you for being you and being a living inspiration . Your story was important for everyone to know - to make everyone believe in themselves. When Kabir sir narrated Chandu Champion for the first time, I didn’t believe that this could be a true story. Aapne ek zindagi mein, anek zindagiyan jo jee hain !!,” he further added.

“From not being able to believe your story in the first place to living your extraordinary life for almost two years, it’s been an incredible experience and an utmost honour. My life has changed ever since you have entered it. I have never received so much love and appreciation for my work before, as I’m getting for Chandu Champion,” he further added.

“It’s overwhelming !! Really fortunate that I got the opportunity to meet you and relive some unbelievable, magical and inspiring moments of your life. Actor banna safal ho gaya #Gratitude #ChanduChampion,” he wrote in conclusion.

Chandu Champion also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, and more. It is running successfully in the theaters.

