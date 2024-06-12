Chandu Champion’s Kartik Aaryan talks about life’s ‘lowest point’, says he was ready to give up everything during mom’s cancer treatment

Kartik Aaryan is among those B-town actors who made a name for themselves solely because of their hard work and dedication. With his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he stated that he is here to stay. Having seen success and failures in equal measures, he kept working to reach where he is today.

During a recent interview, the actor went back in time and recalled the tough time in his life when he was ready to give up everything. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan was ready to give up, here's why

All eyes are currently on Kartik Aaryan who is extensively promoting his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. In his earlier interviews, the actor had stated how mentally and physically challenging it was to play India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the movie.

However, it was the ‘champion mentality’ that kept him going. Talking more about it, he told Raj Shamani that it’s the ability to not give up and face adversities. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor went on to recall the time when his mom was undergoing treatment for cancer while he was shooting for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Calling it a ‘low phase’, he divulged, “Vo unka actual me cancer ka phase that and vo mai isliye bhi bol raha hu kyunki that was the lowest point in my life and vo mere shoot k time ho raha tha. Meri sabse important film life ki (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) vo uske time chal raha tha. (Her cancer phase was the lowest point in my life. That was happening during the shoot of the most important movie of my life.)”

Kartik Aaryan recalls the worst time of his life

Kartik further added that when it was happening, he couldn’t decide how should he go to work. But there was this mentality of never giving up. Every day his mother’s chemotherapy was happening and he was working too.

“I think vo mera worst time that life ka. But tab agar mere pass never-give-up attitude nhi hota toh shayad se mai give up kar diya hota. Mai sab kuch chorne k liye ready tha. (That was the worst phase of my life. But then if I didn’t have the never-give-up attitude then I would have given up. I was ready to leave it all)” he opined adding that it was his mom who asked him to continue working.

