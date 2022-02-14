'Chasing sunsets' is Dia Mirza's version of perfect Valentine's Day celebration with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi; See

It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air and is quite infectious too. Everybody is celebrating the day of love with their partners with roses, balloons, etc. and social media is flooded with mushy posts but it seemed like the former beauty pageant winner Dia Mirza has other plans for the day. The actress celebrated the day with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and it was all about sightseeing, bird watching, and a trip to the coffee plantation as well.

Dia flooded the story section of Instagram from her trip with Vaibhav. In a photo, Dia was seen enjoying bird watching. She also posted a photo with Vaibhav and wrote, “The very shy Mr. agreed to pose for a picture.” They also went to visit a coffee plantation. While sharing the glimpse of it, Dia wrote, “Coffee beans! Learning so much about how they are grown… best thing is they are shade grown old rainforest tree cover. Unlike brazil, we haven’t cleared forests to grow coffee.” She then shared a beautiful picture and wrote, “Chasing sunset as usual”. Vaibhav too reshared the story on his Instagram and wrote, “#ChasingHerChasingSunsets.” The pictures were definitely wholesome.

Take a look:

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021 and the couple has a baby boy together. They have named their little boy Avyaan Azaad. The actress often gives a glimpse of her son on Instagram through pictures and videos. Dia has also bonded well with Vaibhav’s daughter Samaira and often shares photos with her too.

