Check out Aaliyah Kashyap’s new decked up room as she gives fans a virtual tour

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, enjoys a huge fan following among the masses. She is a very famous star kid and runs her vlog. The social media influencer is often spotted sharing lifestyle, fashion, and beauty tips on her profile. Even though, Aarti Bajaj and Anurag Kashyap, who tied the knot in 2003 and got divorced in 2009, have given everything to their daughter and also taught her to be an independent girl. Recently, the star kid shared a video on her Youtube channel flaunting her new room.

Giving a virtual tour of the room, Aaliyah showed her followers new things which she bought for her home. The first thing she showed fans was the framed art and surprisingly one of the pieces turned out to be a replica of a tattoo she has on her arm. “Is it the same thing? Oh my God, I have the tattoo of this. Literally, guys, I am not even joking. Didn’t even realise when I ordered it,” she said in the video.

In the video, Aaliyah is seen also assembling different pieces to build a coat hanger. “I have never been prouder of myself, honestly,” she said. She also hung a macrame wall hanging next to her bathroom door, and said she would get a plant to go under it.

Watch the video here:

Then Aaliyah showed a glimpse of her bed with furry pillows and a pink headboard. Above it hung three tropical-themed pieces of art. She also showed her new see-through wardrobe which was organised. To add more, her father Anurag also made a cameo appearance at the end of the video.

