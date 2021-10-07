Check out Deepika Padukone’s reaction as Ranveer Singh finds his ‘spirit animal’ in this little Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh won millions of hearts with his incredible performance in the movie Gully Boy. His song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from the movie was a super hit. Earlier today, Ranveer Singh couldn’t contain his excitement after he came across the viral video of a kid from Arunachal Pradesh dancing and singing to “Apna Time Aayega.” Impressed by the little kid, Ranveer shared the viral video on his official Instagram account and even called the boy his ‘spirit animal’.

Ranveer wrote, “This little Monpa kid…..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha ! #loveit #apnatimeaayega” Soon after the star shared the video, his wife and well-known actress Deepika Padukone rushed to the comment section and dropped laughing emoticons. Apart from Deepika, many other film stars noticed the viral video. Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and others also commented. Talking about Gully Boy, the 2019 release directed by Zoya Akhtar starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Raaz, and others. The film is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Watch here.