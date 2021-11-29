Check out how Priyanka Chopra is fighting the London cold as she shoots for Citadel; PIC inside

Priyanka Chopra is back in London where she is shooting for her upcoming web series, Citadel. The actress is quite active on social media, where she shares some unfiltered glimpses of her life – both personal and professional. From candid and loved-up pictures with family and friends, to behind-the-scenes pictures from her shoots, Priyanka bares it all in front of her millions of fans on social media. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the actress dropped a glimpse of her set in London, as she shoots for Citadel. Find out how is braving the London cold, below.

An hour back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared a picture with fans on her stories. In the photograph which she took on the sets of Citadel, we can see a room heater, that’s lit up. Sharing this picture on her Insta stories, Priyanka captioned it, ‘coooold set days! #citadel’. She also added the geotag which read, ‘London, United Kingdom’. Moreover, Priyanka mentioned the freezing temperature in the English country, which is two degree celsius. Priyanka has shared many BTS pictures from her Citadel shoots in the past too, thus keeping her fans excited for the series.

Take a look at Priyanka’s Instagram story:

Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers will feature Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in pivotal roles. She will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections.

Recently, speculations of Priyanka and hubby Nick Jonas’ separations were doing the rounds after the actress dropped her surname, ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her Instagram handle. However, Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra soon rubbished these reports and asked fans to not spread such false claims. Soon after, both Priyanka and Nick shared a mushy picture with each other on their respective Instagram handles as they expressed love and gratitude for each other on Thanksgiving.

